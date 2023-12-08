DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who allegedly damaged a gas pump in Deerfield.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, the person appeared to be having a bad morning and took out their frustration on the keypad at the gas pump. The damage caused by this person had to be properly fixed.

Three photos were shared by the police of a person standing at the pump and of the suspected vehicle. If you can identify this person you are asked to contact police at 413-665-2606.