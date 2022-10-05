EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two suspects are wanted after using counterfeit money to purchase gift cards.

According to East Longmeadow Police Department, on Monday at 8:28 p.m. two individuals entered Walgreens and used counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards. One suspect is wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and tan shoes. The other suspect is wearing a hat, a red puffer jacket, black pants, and black and red sneakers.

Photo courtesy of East Longmeadow Police Department Photo courtesy of East Longmeadow Police Department

Walgreens in Chicopee and Ware also were scammed on the same day. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the East Longmeadow Police Department at 413-525-5440.