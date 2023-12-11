WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help with information involving a white SUV suspected of hitting a teenager in a crosswalk.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 4:52 p.m. on Sunday, December 10th, a 15-year-old boy was running in the crosswalk at Amostown Road and Piper Road when he was struck by a white SUV. The vehicle was traveling north on Piper Rd when it turned left onto Amostown Road and hit the boy which sent him to the ground. The SUV did not stop, it continued northwest on Amostown Road.

The boy was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be okay. Police are asking residents on Piper Road and Amostown Road to check their video surveillance systems to help identify the vehicle involved.

If you have any information, contact West Springfield Officer Shawn Knox at 263-3210 extension 228.