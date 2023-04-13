SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton police are looking for information on a stolen vehicle.

According to the Southampton Police Department, a vehicle was reported stolen on Tuesday at around 4:55 a.m. from Glendale Road. The resident said they were warming up the vehicle in their driveway when it was taken.

The stolen vehicle was seen by an officer traveling south on College Highway shortly after. In an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, the driver drove at a high rate of speed and shut its lights off. Due to the circumstances, the attempt to stop the vehicle was terminated.

Police say a second vehicle was also traveling alongside the stolen vehicle and is suspected to have been stolen from an area community first and used to travel to Southampton.

If you have any information you are asked to report it to the Southampton Police Department at 413-527-1120.