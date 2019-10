SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking into a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News around 6:40 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Belmont Avenue for a report of a disturbance.

Walsh said a man and woman approached a female acquaintance and allegedly instigated a fight.

One female allegedly stabbed the female victim who suffered minor injuries.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Unit is investigating.