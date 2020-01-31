1  of  3
Breaking News
Enfield Police investigating death of a newborn baby Woman killed in Southwick single-car crash Police investigating pedestrian struck on railroad tracks in Wilbraham
1  of  2
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump 12:15PM: President Trump speaks at White House human trafficking summit

Police looking to identify man accused of stealing money from hockey players in Westfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Westfield Police Department)

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who allegedly stole money from hockey players’ wallets out of a locker room Wednesday.

According to the Westfield Police Department, the suspect is believed to have walked into a locker room at the Amelia Park Ice Rink and stole money from several wallets.

Police believe the suspect drives a late model blue Honda Accord or a similar vehicle.

(Photo: Westfield Police Department)

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or at ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories