Police looking to identify man accused of stealing money from hockey players in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who allegedly stole money from hockey players’ wallets out of a locker room Wednesday.

According to the Westfield Police Department, the suspect is believed to have walked into a locker room at the Amelia Park Ice Rink and stole money from several wallets.

Police believe the suspect drives a late model blue Honda Accord or a similar vehicle.

(Photo: Westfield Police Department)

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or at ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.