Police looking to identify man seen breaking into cars in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly attempted several car break-ins in the area.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man is responsible for several attempted car break-ins in West Springfield. The photos and video provided by the West Springfield Police Department are from Thursday, August 20 around 6 a.m. The jeep pictured is the car the suspect was seen driving.

(West Springfield Police Department)

If anyone can identify this man or has any information they are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 and can remain anonymous.

Police are also reminding residents to lock their cars and to be aware of suspicious activity in your neighborhood.