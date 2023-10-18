PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who used a stolen credit card.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, the man below used a stolen credit card to purchase jewelry at one of their local jewelry stores. The Westfield Police Department as well as the Southwick Police Department is looking for the same man for similar crimes.

Pittsfield Police Department

If you have any information, contact the Pittsfield Police Department by directly messaging them on their Facebook page.