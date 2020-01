CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man who allegedly threw away mattresses into dumpsters on Old Fuller Road.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, the person in the photo along with a woman were caught on camera using a truck to dump mattresses into dumpsters.

Wilk said the individuals involved may be from the Northampton/Amherst area.

If you can identify this person you are asked to call Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 19CHI-5809.