WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify a theft suspect who allegedly stole a Dyson Vacuum on Riverdale Street.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the value of the Dyson is $300 and the theft happened on January 13 around Noon.

Police believe the suspect may have ties to or own an older green Honda.

(Photo: West Springfield PD)

(Photo: West Springfield PD)

If you can identify this person or have any information you are asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229.