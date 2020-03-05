Police looking to identify man who allegedly threatened to kill victim outside liquor store in Chicopee

**Video provided by Chicopee Police Department**

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly assaulted someone with a razor blade outside a liquor store in Chicopee on February 29.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the suspect shown in the video got into a verbal altercation with the victim inside the store then left the store and waited for the victim to exit. When the victim left the store the suspect allegedly approached the victim with a razor in his hand and threatened to kill him while waving the razor in his face.

Wilk said the victim blocked it with his hands which caused him to get cut. The suspect then left the area. He was last seen going up East Main Street behind the Liberty Tax building.

If you can identify him you are asked to contact detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 978.