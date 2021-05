HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man responsible for a theft at a Holyoke business over the weekend.

According to Holyoke Police, the man allegedly took cash and merchandise from a business in Holyoke this past weekend.

(Photo: Holyoke PD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 413-322-6940 and you can remain anonymous.