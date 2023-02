PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help locating the person in the photo below.

The suspect allegedly was involved in larceny last week in Pittsfield, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

Pittsfield Police Department

If you can identify this person or have any information you are asked to contact Pittsfield Police Officer Jones at 413-448-9700 extension 544.