EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in several incidents at Pride Gas Station.

The East Longmeadow Police Department shared two photos of the man pictured below who they say has been involved in several incidents at the Pride gas station near the rotary located at 13 N Main Street.

(East Longmeadow Police Department) (East Longmeadow Police Department)

If you can identify him or have any information, you are asked to contact East Longmeadow Police at 413-525-5440, and can remain anonymous.