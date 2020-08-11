PHOTOS: Attempted break-in at medical marijuana dispensary in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in breaking and entering a medical marijuana dispensary.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, just after midnight on Friday, July 24, two suspects set off the alarm at INSA on Cottage Street in Springfield. The two suspects attempted to enter the building in several locations, but could not get inside.

If you are able to identify the individuals in the photos, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or leave an anonymous tip by texting the word SOLVE with your message to the phone number CRIMES (274637).