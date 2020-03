WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole from a gas station in West Springfield.

According to West Springfield Police, a man allegedly grabbed 10 packs of cigarettes out of the cashiers hand and ran out. The value of the stolen merchandise was about $125

If you have any information or can identify this person you are asked to contact Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 extension 245.