Police looking to identify two suspects who allegedly stole from elderly woman in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is looking to identify two men who allegedly stole from an elderly woman on Sunday, February 7.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau, the two men stole from the woman while she was grocery shopping for her family. The two suspects allegedly distracted the woman and stole her wallet from out of her purse.

Over the next hour, the two suspects then allegedly rang up approximately $5,000 in fraudulent charges to her credit cards at the Walmart in Chicopee, and at Target, and Kids Foot Locker at the Holyoke Mall.

(Photo: Westfield Detective Bureau)

(Photo: Westfield Detective Bureau)

Police said suveillance video showed that the suspects car is a newer model of a red Nissan Sentra with either black rims or missing hubcaps on all four tires.

(Photo: Westfield Detective Bureau)

If you have information about the two suspects you are asked to contact Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.