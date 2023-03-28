AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts at Amherst Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with an assault.

On Saturday, March 4th at around 4:25 p.m., the incident began on a bus heading southbound on North Pleasant St and spilled out onto the sidewalk in front of the Integrated Learning Center, according to UMass Amherst Police. An ambulance was requested for one person’s injuries during a fight involving several individuals.

(UMass Amherst Police Department) (UMass Amherst Police Department)

Two photos were shared by the UMass Amherst Police of a person of interest involved in the incident. If you have any information you are asked to call Lt Brian Henault at 413-545-2121, email brianh@umass.edu or anonymously by calling 413-577-TIPS (8477) or the online form.