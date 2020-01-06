Police make several arrests including drunk driving, shoplifting in Wilbraham

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wilbraham police

WILBRAHAM, Mass (WWLP) – Police recently arrested several individuals for violations including drunk driving, shoplifting, and traffic violations in Wilbraham.

On December 31 at 12:27 a.m., a Wilbraham police officer pulled over a car, driven by 31-year-old Dean Sylvia of Ware, on Boston Road and discovered that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Sylvia was arrested and was driving with a suspended license.

On January 1 at 5:35 p.m. police received several complaints about a drunk individual trying to leave a bar on Boston Road in his car. Officers located 41-year-old Martin Henrich of Palmer who was driving the car and arrested him for his 3rd OUI liquor offense.

On Friday officers stopped a car for going through a red light at the Stony Hill Road and Boston Road intersection at 10:56 a.m. 53-year-old Aramis Perez from Eagle Rock, Maine was taken into custody for having an arrest warrant.

On Saturday at 12:24 a.m. officers arrested 19-year-old Shemar Gayle of Springfield for failure to stop for police and was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating on a suspended license and other motor vehicle violations. There was a 19-year-old passenger Tiana Mitchell of Springfield who was also arrested for possession of alcohol and being underage.

Later that same day, Wilbraham police were called to the Home Depot for a report of shoplifting and arrested 38-year-old Renee Gow from Chicopee. Police say she was caught leaving the store with high-end tools hidden in her clothing.

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories