Police make several arrests including drunk driving, shoplifting in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass (WWLP) – Police recently arrested several individuals for violations including drunk driving, shoplifting, and traffic violations in Wilbraham.

On December 31 at 12:27 a.m., a Wilbraham police officer pulled over a car, driven by 31-year-old Dean Sylvia of Ware, on Boston Road and discovered that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Sylvia was arrested and was driving with a suspended license.

On January 1 at 5:35 p.m. police received several complaints about a drunk individual trying to leave a bar on Boston Road in his car. Officers located 41-year-old Martin Henrich of Palmer who was driving the car and arrested him for his 3rd OUI liquor offense.

On Friday officers stopped a car for going through a red light at the Stony Hill Road and Boston Road intersection at 10:56 a.m. 53-year-old Aramis Perez from Eagle Rock, Maine was taken into custody for having an arrest warrant.

On Saturday at 12:24 a.m. officers arrested 19-year-old Shemar Gayle of Springfield for failure to stop for police and was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating on a suspended license and other motor vehicle violations. There was a 19-year-old passenger Tiana Mitchell of Springfield who was also arrested for possession of alcohol and being underage.

Later that same day, Wilbraham police were called to the Home Depot for a report of shoplifting and arrested 38-year-old Renee Gow from Chicopee. Police say she was caught leaving the store with high-end tools hidden in her clothing.

Latest News: