Police: Man arrested after destroying cars, motorcycles in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was charged with 13 felonies after allegedly driving his car through a locked gate at a car dealership and damaging cars and motorcycles Wednesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, when officers arrived at Berkshire Avenue around midnight they found 25-year-old Igor Morozov damaging cars and motorcycles with what appeared to be large channel lock pliers.

Walsh said Morozov had driven his car through the locked gate and smashed windows to enter the office building.

Officers then arrested Morozov. He is charged with 13 felonies: