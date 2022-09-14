SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is charged with attempted armed robbery after pulling a knife on a woman in downtown Springfield Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 2:50 p.m. officers were flagged down by a woman near the intersection of Main and Union Streets. She told police that a man asked her for change and then pulled a knife on her and then walked away.

Officers found the suspect and recovered the knife. Fifty-five-year-old Hector Barrera was arrested and charged with the following:

Armed Robbery (Attempted)