Police: Man found shot on Norfolk Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot on Norfolk Street in Springfield Monday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers about the shooting on the 0-100 block of Norfolk Street at 7 p.m. Responding officers found the man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.