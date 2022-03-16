BOSTON (WWLP) – Two men were arrested by the Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking Units for impersonating a police officer and paying for sexual acts.

There was an operation going in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston. This operation ended with arrests of Mohammed Elawad, 30, from Norwood and Charles Saia, 70, from Waltham for attempting to pay woman for sexual acts.

Elawad told his victim that he was a state trooper and if she didn’t follow what he said, that she would be arrested. Fortunately, the victim was able to escape Elawad’s car. After Elawad was arrested, police found evidence that he was falsely claiming that he was an officer. This evidence included police stickers and clothing.

Saia was charged with distribution of a class B narcotic and the possession of a class B narcotic in addition to the charge for paying for sexual acts.

Both of the men arrested were booked at Boston Police District 2 and are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. The arrangement result will be announced by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office later in the day.

Massachusetts State Police would like the public to know that Mohammed Elawad has no affiliation with any law enforcement agency.