QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police and United States Postal Inspectors discovered three kilograms of suspected cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to a large-scale Massachusetts drug trafficking enterprise.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that troopers and postal inspectors found cocaine when they executed a search warrant on a package that was delivered to 35-year-old Stephen Marsden at his apartment at 100 Cove Way in Quincy on Friday morning.

Marsden was arrested and was taken to the State Police-South Boston Barracks for booking. Marsden was held on a $50,000 cash bail pending his arraignment that will be in Quincy District Court next week.

During the investigation, a State Police Detective Unit Trooper for Norfolk County also got search warrants for Marsden’s apartment, along with his 2015 Infiniti Q50 sedan, and a residence at 4 Allison Circle in Worcester, which belonged to a co-conspirator of Marsden, 41-year-old Evans Klimavich, in the drug organization.

In Marsden’s apartment, five firearms, 143 loose rounds of ammunition, dozens of THC edible packages, approximately 80 Xanax pills, a money counting device, and materials used in the packaging of narcotics were found. A check was also found that revealed that one of the guns had been stolen during a house break-in in Oxford, North Carolina. Marsden does not have a license to carry firearms.

In Klimavich’s residence, another kilogram of suspected cocaine was found, along with approximately 50 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of vape cartridges, a number of psilocybin mushrooms, and approximately $52,000 in U.S. currency. Klimavich arrived at the home around 11:30 a.m. when the investigation was happening, was placed under arrest, and was taken to the State Police-Holden Barracks for booking pending bail and expected arraignment in Worcester District Court next week.

Information was then developed during the search warrant on the Quincy apartment that led troopers to get another warrant to search an office space that was rented by Marsden at 7 Oregon Street in Fall River. Four ghost guns and large-capacity magazines were found. Investigators also seized multiple pounds of THC edibles and an ATM machine from the rented space and observed other uncompleted ghost firearms that were in the process of being put together. The investigation into the ghost guns is still ongoing.

Stephen Marsden is charged with the following:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession of a Class C narcotic (THC edibles) with intent to distribute

Possession of a Class E narcotic (Xanax) with intent to distribute

Unlawful possession of a firearm (5 counts)

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Improper storage of a firearm

Evans Klimavich is charged with the following: