Police: Murder suspect arraigned in Springfield Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A murder suspect extradited from Florida was arraigned at Springfield District Court in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Brianne Boisselle of Chicopee.

On August 11th, Brianne Boisselle was found on Baldwin Street in Springfield with several stab wounds and died from her injuries. An investigation led Springfield Police to apply for an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Kaysone Walters of Springfield, believed to be the suspect for the alleged murder and armed carjacking.

Springfield police along with the U.S. Marshals Service, State Police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department later learned that Walters left the state and was in Lakeland, Florida. On October 7th, the U.S. Marshals Florida Task Force went to Lakeland and spotted Walters attempting to run away. He was caught and arrested by the officers.

Walter was charged on Fugitive from Justice Warrant and was brought back to Massachusetts to face murder charges on Friday, October 29. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case and he was arraigned on Monday.