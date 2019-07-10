Police offering reward after series of suspicious fires set along Northampton bike path

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police are offering a reward for information regarding a series of suspicious fires along the city’s bike path.

The arson watch reward program is offering up to $5,000.

The latest target was a portion of the bike path, right near 37 Hatfield Street. Police posted on Facebook this week that people using the path just before 7 p.m. on July 5, saw that fire

They called police and were able to put the fire out themselves. That was the fifth suspicious fire in the area, over the past month.

Northampton dealt with an arsonist about a decade ago, whose fires left two people dead. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northampton Police Detective Bureau.