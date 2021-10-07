Police officer shot in Brockton; suspect barricaded inside home

BOSTON (WWLP) – A suspect shot a police officer in Brockton while barricaded inside a home on Thursday evening, according to NBC Boston.





The shooting occurred on Taber Avenue in Brockton, police said. The officer was conscious after being shot and taken to Boston Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesman for the Brockton Police Department said.

As of 7 p.m., the standoff with the suspected shooter was still active with several police vehicles in the area.

22News is continuing coverage on this developing breaking news. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.