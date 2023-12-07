WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP-WBTS) – A police officer and a National Grid utility worker are dead, after being struck by a driver who went on to steal a police cruiser in Waltham.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan says that that at around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon, Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, N.H., allegedly struck a Jeep when apparently trying to make a U-turn.

He then allegedly continued driving about a quarter-mile down the road, where at a National Grid worksite, he struck Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey and a utility worker from Cambridge. That worker’s name has not yet been released. Two other National Grid workers were also injured.

Simon allegedly kept driving, hitting at least two other vehicles, before abandoning his vehicle and running away. Ryan says Simon then ran into a responding Waltham police officer, stealing a cruiser at knifepoint. Finally, Simon crashed that cruiser before being arrested.

Simon is now facing two counts of manslaughter and an armed robbery charge. Ryan says additional charges may be forthcoming. He will be arraigned Thursday in Waltham District Court.

Wednesday night, police escorted Tracey’s body to the Office of the State Medical Examiner. According to reports, he was a 28-year veteran of the Waltham Police Department.