Police recover gun after Holyoke traffic stop

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department recovered a firearm after a traffic stop Tuesday Morning.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at 9:30 a.m. officers tried to stop a car on Main Street by Cabot Street. Police set up a full blocking maneuver to stop 34-year-old Jose Antonio Feliciano from Holyoke. Feliciano was told to turn off his car and exit the vehicle. According to reports he then rammed his Toyota Corolla into the officer’s vehicles.

After ramming the police vehicles, Feliciano allegedly was able to pass the officers at a high speed leading to a chase. He then left his car in the Lyman Street area after running away on foot. Police followed him and ultimately caught him with the help of a K-9 officer.

After finding Feliciano, officers found a firearm and materials alleged to be crack cocaine. Feliciano was then arrested and brought to the Holyoke Police Department.

Feliciano was charged with the following: