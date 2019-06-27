Police release bodycam footage of West Springfield driver’s Texas arrest

BAYTOWN, Texas (WWLP) – Police in Texas have released bodycam footage of the February arrest of the West Springfield driver involved in a New Hampshire crash that killed seven motorcyclists.

Twenty-three-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was arrested in Baytown Texas on February 11 after officers found a crack pipe on him.

Baytown Police Lt., Steve Dorris, told 22News, the incident began when officers were called to a Denny’s restaurant in town for a report of a person who appeared to be under the influence.

When police got to the restaurant they found Zhukovskyy sitting at a counter talking to himself. Dorris said his pupils were dilated and he appeared to be intoxicated.

The bodycam video shows a jumpy Zhukovskyy talking to officers who ask him if he’s recently taken drugs.

After an investigation, part of which is shown in the video, police arrested Zhukovskyy for possession of drug paraphernalia. The video also shows the moment officers found the pipe on him.

Dorris said Zhukovskyy was cited for the paraphernalia and paid a fine for the charge on March 11. The charge was dismissed on June 14, Doris said, due to Zhukovskyy not having any other issues in the area.

Deadly NH Crash News: