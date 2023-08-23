PEABODY, Mass. (WWLP) – Prosecutors say that police renewed their search for the body of a missing Cohasset mother in Peabody on Tuesday.

The search for Ana Walshe by the State Police Special Emergency Response Team didn’t turn up any information, according to the Norfolk County DA’s Office. Ana’s husband, Brian Walshe, is facing charges including murder and misleading police in the case, he’s pleaded not guilty.

Shortly after Walshe pled not guilty, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor said, “In December 2022, it had become evident that Mr. Walshe was suspecting his wife of having an affair.”

January 1st at 6:10 a.m. was the last time that Brian Walshe told police he saw Ana. The prosecutor read during the arraignment the searches that were made on January 1st googled on a friend’s iPad, such as “How long before a body starts to smell?” and “10 ways to dispose of a body if you really need to.”

From Brian Walshe’s phone on January 2nd it was identified he was at HomeGoods in Norwell and purchased three rugs.

Prosecutors allege that Walshe murdered Ana in the early morning hours of January 1st, dismembered her body, and placed her remains in a dumpster at his mother’s home in Swampscott.

Police were seen searching those dumpsters and a transfer station in Peabody. Prosecutors say police found towels, slippers, tape, boots, rugs, and more, all with Ana’s blood. Police also found blood in the family home’s basement, along with two knives.