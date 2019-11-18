1  of  3
Breaking News
Police say several wounded in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart Man killed in Marlborough St. shooting in Springfield Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a California ‘mass casualty’ shooting
1  of  2
Watch Live
2PM: Police update after ten people were shot and four killed at a backyard football watch party in Fresno, California Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard to be laid to rest

Highway Patrol: 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: WPRI

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) – At least three people have been shot and killed at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma. The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports that people were killed.

A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

We are aware of reports of a shooting at Wal-Mart. We are gathering information and will provide an update as soon as one is available.

Posted by Duncan Police Department on Monday, November 18, 2019

22News Noon Newscast

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories