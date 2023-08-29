TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a shooting suspect in Turners Falls Tuesday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, officers are in the area of 11th Street in Turners Falls searching for a shooting suspect who ran into the woods. Members of the State Police, Air Wing, K9, and other tactical units are assisting Montague Police.

