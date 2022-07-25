CARVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for information on a woman who allegedly slashed a Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) worker in the face after being denied entry into Myles Standish State Forest Saturday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 2:10 p.m. Troopers were called Myles Standish State Forest after a 63-year-old DCR employee was slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area. The employee says he was attacked at Barrett’s Pond in Carver after telling her the Pond Gate was closed and entry prohibited.

The woman left the area with a man in an older model dark-colored Toyota coupe heading toward Long Pond Road and the Plymouth entrance to the state forest. Patrols from the State Police, Environmental Police, Carver Police, and Plymouth Police, as well as the State Police Air Wing, conducted a search for the suspect and the vehicle but did not locate them.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman with a thin build wearing a blue T-shirt and a bathing suit. The man she was with is described as black, wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts. If you have any information you are asked to contact the State Police-Bourne Barracks at 508-759-4488.

The victim was treated by Carver EMS and declined to be taken to a hospital.