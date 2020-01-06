Police searching for man who fled from traffic stop in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for a man after he allegedly fled his vehicle during a traffic stop in Granville.

According to the Granville Police Department’s Facebook Page, officers stopped a driver in the area of Main Road near Town Hall Saturday.

Police said the man attempted to flee after refusing to provide his ID and registration. He crashed into an abandoned house on South Lane a short time after.

Police said after the crash, the suspect fled on foot into the woods.

Granville police were assisted by Southwick and West Springfield police and State Police K9 units but they were unable to locate him.

Granville Police Department said the man is from Enfield but they have not released his identity at this time.

The suspect is being charged with the following: