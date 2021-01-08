Police searching for multiple armed suspects in Somers, Connecticut

SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in northern Connecticut are searching for multiple armed suspects, following an early morning shooting.

According to the Vernon, Connecticut Police Department, the shooting was reported just before 12:43 on Parkwest Drive in their town. Following the shooting, suspects got away in a car, making it as far as Somers (two towns away), before crashing.

Local and Connecticut State Police are now searching an area near the center of town for the suspects, who are believed to be armed.

The search area includes Michele Drive, Colton Road, and Four Bridges Road in Somers. Vernon police say residents of those areas should remain inside the house, lock their doors, and dial 911 if they see anyone suspicious.