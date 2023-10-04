HAVERHILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a Massachusetts suspect in connection with an armed carjacking in Salem, New Hampshire.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Haverhill police attempted to stop a white Kia on Route 97 westbound heading toward Salem. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crossed the New Hampshire state line.

In Salem, New Hampshire, dispatch received calls for attempted carjackings on Main Street (Route 97) by a man and woman armed with a rifle, and driving a white car. Two victims were able to escape with their vehicles.

A third attempt was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Geremonty Drive in Salem. Police say a young woman driving a Toyota Camry was blocked in by a white Kia. She was forced out of her car at gunpoint and her vehicle was stolen. No injuries were reported.

The suspects abandoned the white Kia in the middle of the intersection which had the same Massachusetts registration as the vehicle being pursued in Haverhill.

Police are looking for the stolen black 2009 Toyota Camry with NH plate # 2260113. It has Central Catholic High School and WPI stickers on the rear windshield.

Salem, NH, Police identified one of the suspects as 35-year-old Nathan Saben from Haverhill. He is described as 6’1” tall, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair, and hazel eyes. He has a neck tattoo on the right side of his neck and on both forearms.

The victims from the carjackings told police that the rifle was described as an AR-15 type rifle.

Saben is considered armed and dangerous, if you see the stolen Camry of the suspect, call 911. Massachusetts and New Hampshire police are both searching for the suspect.