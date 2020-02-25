Police searching for Springfield man accused of double homicide in CT

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a man allegedly involved in a double homicide that occurred Saturday morning in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Russell Smith after two people were found dead on 772 Park Avenue at around 1:00 a.m.

Police describe Smith as an African American who is 5’8” with brown eyes and bald. Smith’s last known address is 305 Dunfey Lane in Windsor, Connecticut. However, he also has an additional address located on 88 Leyfred Terrace in Springfield.

A car wanted in connection with this case is a 2011 white Subaru Outback with a Massachusetts registration of 7DW565. Police believe Smith may be driving a 2014 White Acura RLX with a Massachusetts Registration of 5ZN395.

2011 white Subaru Outback, Massachusetts license plate: 7DW565 (Photo: Bloomfield PD)

2014 White Acura RLX, Massachusetts licenses plate: 5ZN395 (Photo: Bloomfield PD)

Smith is facing 2 counts of murder and considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Captain Stephen Hajdasz at 860-242-6060 ext. 5422.

Photos of Russell Smith: