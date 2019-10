WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are still looking into who is responsible for the vandalism and arson of the Hydroelectric Dam in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance told 22News the vandalism of the Hydroelectric Dam is still an active investigation with a few leads being followed up.

There is a $5,000 reward for a information that will lead to an arrest.

