SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with stealing catalytic converters.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the suspects were involved in the theft of several catalytic converters in the Brookdale Drive area shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.

(Springfield Police Department)

If you have any information or can identify the suspects, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Auto-Theft Detectives at 413-787-6355, or anonymously Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE and your tip.