Police seeking public’s help to solve murder, suspects may live in Springfield area

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police are asking Springfield residents for help in solving a murder.

They believe the men accused of killing 24-year-old Gregory Scott and 20-year-old Jennifer Hicks on August 2nd reside in the Springfield area.

Police asked for help on their Facebook page in searching for a black 2016 Dodge Ram 1500.

The night of the murder, it was occupied by three individuals. Two of the suspects are black males and the third is a male of unknown race.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Detective Grabowski at 860-209-1301.