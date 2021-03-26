Police seeking witnesses after two men shot on Quincy Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are in serious conditions following a shooting on Quincy Street in Springfield Friday night.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, a ShotSpotter alerted officers about the shooting at around 8: 25 p.m.

One man was taken privately to the Springfield Police Department first and then rushed to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for his gunshot wound.





The second shooting victim was also taken to Baystate Medical Center. Both of their injuries are being described as serious.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting and has any information that would help police with their investigation is asked to call the police department’s Detective Bureau at (413) 787-6355.

You can also anonymously Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE, and then your tip.