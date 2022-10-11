SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested and face firearms charges after a search warrant was conducted on Friday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 8:45 p.m. a search warrant was executed on Fernald Street by officers from Firearms Investigation Unit and Squad C after an illegal firearms investigation into a suspect, 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson.

Police seized eight large-capacity magazines and more than 250 rounds of various rounds of ammunition. Johnson was arrested along with 18-year-old Timothy Grant who allegedly had a loaded large-capacity ghost gun.

Dwayne Johnson was out on bail in another firearms case.

He is being charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (Six Counts)

Dwayne Johnson (2022) Photo courtesy: Springfield PD Dwayne Johnson (2020) Photo courtesy: Springfield PD

Timothy Grant is charged with the following:

Timothy Grant (Springfield PD)