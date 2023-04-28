SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after police found a firearm in a vehicle he allegedly didn’t have permission to use.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a victim reported that their car was taken without their permission on Tuesday and the suspect had an illegal firearm in his possession. At around 10 a.m. officers were called to the 0-100 block of Wareham Street and found 33-year-old Norman Dyer inside the vehicle.

After Dyer exited the car, officers found a loaded firearm inside. Dyer was then arrested.

Norman Dyer has a previous firearm conviction as well as a conviction for assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, and is charged with the following: