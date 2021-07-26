Police seize illegal firearm from Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Saturday night after police seized an illegally possessed firearm.

Springfield officers received a report of a disturbance around 7:05 p.m. Saturday night on Hillmont Street, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. When they arrived, two people believed to be involved in the incident were separated. One of the people told officers that a firearm was inside the home.

Police found the firearm inside the home as well as a full magazine and additional ammunition in the room of 37-year-old Lamear Poole, who was involved in the disturbance.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Poole was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm without a FID card (subsequent offense) and possession of ammunition without a FID card.