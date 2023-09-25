CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Charlestown man was arrested after police seized a loaded firearm during a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to the Boston Police Department, officers were around 140 Main Street when they observed a vehicle that matched the description from a shooting incident where 14 rounds were fired recently.

The officers then performed a traffic stop on the car and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 18-year-old David Riley of Charlestown. They issued an exit order to the driver after an investigation took place, and searched the vehicle.

The officers found a 9mm Polymer 80 “PF940C” firearm with a light attachment, with no serial number, one round in the chamber, and the magazine was loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Riley was arrested and is expected to be arraigned at Charlestown District Court on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device

Possession of Ammunition without a license