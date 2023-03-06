SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gun reported stolen out of Florida has been seized after police were called to a ShotSpotter activation in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the I-91 North on-ramp for a ShotSpotter activation. They found a car with its hazard lights on and approached the vehicle. Inside the car, officers seized a loaded high-capacity firearm and open containers of both alcohol and marijuana. The gun was reported stolen out of Florida.

Jaime Santana-Flores (Springfield Police Department) (Springfield Police Department)

Officers also located a shell casing matching the ammunition in the firearm. Police arrested 24-year-old Jaime Santana-Flores and he faces numerous firearms charges.