SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In conjunction with the arrests made from the catalytic converter thefts, state police also executed search warrants in Feeding Hills, Springfield, Palmer, & Holyoke.

The video from the state police showed the vehicles and trailers being towed away. In addition to the nearly 500 stolen converters, police also seized seven firearms, six cars, seven motorcycles, two jet skis, a boat, a Can-Am Spyder, U.S. currency, narcotics, and more than 20 stolen catalytic converters.

(Massachusetts State Police)

“The members of this criminal network arrested today, under the cloak of darkness, traveled throughout our state cutting valuable catalytic converters from vehicles owned by unsuspecting citizens and businesses. Their criminal acts violated the security and rights of vehicle owners, necessitated costly repairs, and interfered with commercial operations of business owners and the daily lives of numerous victims,” State Police Interim Colonel John Mawn Jr. said. “The actions of these defendants are an affront to law-abiding citizens everywhere.”