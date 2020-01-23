Police seized over 2500 bags of heroin after searching a home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Wednesday night after a month-long investigation into the illegal distribution of heroin and cocaine from a home on Wilcox Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 43-year-old Pablo Rivera and 34-year-old Iris Morales were arrested after police executed a search warrant at the home around 6:30 p.m.

Walsh said detectives located Rivera behind the home while they were searching his home and Morales arrived at the home later.

Police seized 2576 bags of heroin, which is approximately 52 grams, and 43.3 grams of cocaine during the search.

Rivera is facing the following charges:

Heroin trafficking (36-100 grams)

Cocaine trafficking (36-100 grams)

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug (subsequent offense)

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug (subsequent offense)

Morales is facing the following charges: