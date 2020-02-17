Police shoot and kill man connected to carjackings, stabbing in Massachusetts

NEWBURY, Mass. (AP) — Police officers have shot a man dead connected to carjackings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Authorities in Massachusetts say the 31-year-old man shot Sunday night was believed to have been the suspect in carjackings in Lowell, Massachusetts, and Nashua, New Hampshire, earlier in the day. In Lowell, a woman’s Subaru and a purse was stolen after she was told to get out of the car. In Nashua, a BMW was stolen at knifepoint from a dealership and an employee was stabbed, suffering minor injuries.

Authorities say police shot the man at a gas station after he rammed police cruisers that had boxed him in. No officers were injured. The man’s name hasn’t been released.